Police in St. Mary’s County Recover Loaded Handgun from Juvenile in Walmart Parking Lot

On Friday, June 21, 2024, Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit served a Search and Seizure Warrant for a juvenile suspect.

With the assistance of other detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, the juvenile was stopped as the driver of a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in California, MD.

During the traffic stop, the juvenile was detained for the service of the search and seizure warrant. SMCSO K9 Maja performed a free-air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm handgun located under the driver’s seat.

The suspect, charged as an adult, faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a handgun on their person, carrying a loaded handgun on their person, transporting a handgun in a vehicle on public roadways, and transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle on public roadways.

The suspect was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond hearing.

