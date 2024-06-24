Police Arrest Man Who Removed His Ankle Monitoring Device Last Month

On Sunday, June 23, 2024, while on patrol in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Reynolds spotted and recognized James Perry Bond, 33, of no fixed address, as an individual who was sought on an open warrant for escape.

Bond had been in the custody of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center following a January 2023 conviction for CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, when on May 25, 2024, while participating in an in-patient treatment program, he removed his ankle monitoring device. This act led to the issuance of a warrant for Second-Degree Escape.

During the Sunday morning arrest, a subsequent search revealed suspected controlled dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia on Bond’s person. Bond was arrested under the warrant for escape and charged with two counts each of CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Bond has been transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.