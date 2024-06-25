Noise Advisory –NAS Patuxent River Sets Additional Noise Advisory through July 9, 2024

June 25, 2024

Communities surrounding NAS Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place through July 9, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

Pilots at NAS PAX will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs). FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, “bounces.” Airspeed, altitude and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely. FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our military aviators and the success of their mission. Landing on an aircraft carrier is perhaps the most difficult task in military aviation. It is a highly complex and perishable skill, and requires intense period of training before pilots deploy. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

