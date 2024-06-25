Drowning in Piney Point Under Investigation, Victim Transported with CPR in Progress

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 46000 block of River Run Lane in Piney Point, for the reported open water rescue with a drowning victim.

911 callers reported neighbor advised they almost drowned and a juvenile female was missing.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, citizens advised all occupants were accounted for and out of the water.

Crews arrived on the scene to find citizens performing CPR on an elderly female, with all other subjects and children accounted for.

The victim, an approximately 80 year old female, was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Police and the Department of Natural Resources responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

No other injuries were reported.