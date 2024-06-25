Prince Frederick Man Tells Police How Dangerous He is After Arrest in Lusby

On Friday, June 21st, 2024, at approximately 12:55 p.m., a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sneade’s Ace Home Center on HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft.

Employees stated a white male in a black shirt and light blue jeans stole merchandise and left the store through the rear. The male walked towards Walgreens and was picked up by a black truck.

Police determined the vehicle was registered to Ted William Taylor Sr. of Lusby.

Police reviewed security camera footage of a white male in a black shirt and light blue jeans entering the store with nothing in his hands, the officer recognized this individual as Ted William Taylor Jr., 34, of Prince Frederick, from an encounter he had earlier in the day with Taylor. Taylor Jr. was seen on camera walking to the aisle containing Echo brand power tools. Taylor Jr. used a face covering to hide his identity and walked out of the garden section door with a chainsaw, valued at $450. Taylor Jr. then walks around the rear of the building and off the property.

Police located the black truck and initiated a traffic stop, the chainsaw was visible, sitting on a pile of items in the back seat.

On scene, Taylor Sr. stated the chainsaw was a gift from his son for Father’s Day. Taylor Sr. stated he was getting food in the Ace parking lot when Taylor Jr. walked into the store. Taylor Sr. received a phone call from Taylor Jr. asking to pick him up in the Walgreens parking lot. Taylor Sr. stated he believed the item was stolen but was told it was purchased with a credit card. Taylor Jr. stated the chainsaw was his father’s and had been owned for some time.

Taylor Jr. was arrested and transported to Calvert County Detention Center.

While in transport, Taylor Jr. continuously referenced how dangerous he was. Taylor Jr. stated his hands should be registered and explained his martial arts and military background. Taylor Jr. mentioned gang affiliations including being a Hell’s Angel prospect.

Taylor Jr. mentioned his backup time and his request to be placed in Dorsey Run where he has access to weapons. Taylor Jr. referenced many previous and future assaults in his transportation. Taylor Jr. stated if anyone was disrespectful to him in his six-man cell, he would handle it. Taylor Jr. mentioned his ability to conceal weapons, including a plastic shank in his rectum.

