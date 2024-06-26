14-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Running Red Light on Dirt bike and Striking Vehicle

UPDATE 6/26/2024: On June 25th 2024, at 9:07 p.m., patrol officers responded to Charles Street and Washington Avenue for a motor vehicle collision involving a car and a dirt bike.

Preliminary investigation reveals a Chevy Malibu was attempting to make a left turn onto Charles Street from Washington Avenue.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 14-year-old juvenile, failed to stop at the red signal. The operator, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was flown to a local trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, where he is listed in critical condition. LPPD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.



On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Charles Street and St. Mary’s Avenue in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.

Police arrived on the scene within seconds of dispatch to find an approximately 20 year-old male unconscious in the roadway.

Officers requested a helicopter be launched to land nearby.

Fire and rescue personnel reported serious injuries to the victims upper and lower body.

Preliminarily, it appears the subject was on a non-street legal dirt-bike with no helmet on when they struck a vehicle. The operator of the vehicle reported no injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.