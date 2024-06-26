14-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Running Red Light on Dirt bike and Striking Vehicle

UPDATE 6/26/2024: On June 25th 2024, at 9:07 p.m., patrol officers responded to Charles Street and Washington Avenue for a motor vehicle collision involving a car and a dirt bike.
Preliminary investigation reveals a Chevy Malibu was attempting to make a left turn onto Charles Street from Washington Avenue.
The operator of the motorcycle, a 14-year-old juvenile, failed to stop at the red signal. The operator, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.
The operator of the motorcycle was flown to a local trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, where he is listed in critical condition. LPPD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
