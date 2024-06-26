One Flown to Trauma Center After Collision Involving Dirt Bike in La Plata

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Charles Street and St. Mary’s Avenue in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.

Police arrived on the scene within seconds of dispatch to find an approximately 20 year-old male unconscious in the roadway.

Officers requested a helicopter be launched to land nearby.

Fire and rescue personnel reported serious injuries to the victims upper and lower body.

Preliminarily, it appears the subject was on a non-street legal dirt-bike with no helmet on when they struck a vehicle. The operator of the vehicle reported no injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.