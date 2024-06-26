Summer Family Day Archery at Historic St. Mary’s City on Saturday, June 29, 2024

Historic St. Mary’s City is excited to offer an archery workshop designed for families looking for a creative and engaging way to spend time together. This workshop is a wonderful opportunity to learn the basics of archery, an ancient and fascinating sport.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to brush up on your skills, our experienced instructors will guide you through the fundamentals. No prior experience is necessary, and all equipment will be provided, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Please note that this workshop may be subject to cancellation due to inclement weather, so be sure to check for updates. Space is limited, and registration is required to secure your spot. Payment is due upon registration, with a cost of $20 per participant, or a discounted rate of $15 for HSMC members.

Time: 10:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m., located at the Woodland Indian Hamlet. For ages: 7 & up

For more information or to register, please email [email protected] or call 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372. Don’t miss out on this fun and educational family activity—register today!