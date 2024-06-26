Police Seeking Information in Murder of 17-Year-Old

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Bowie. The victim is 17-year-old Re’Sheed Reid of Bowie. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On June 24, 2024, at approximately 6:35 pm, officers responded to the 900 block of Lake Overlook Drive for a shooting.

Once on scene, they located Reid in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0036808.