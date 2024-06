On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Chapel Point Road near the intersection of Purcell Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, operated by Nicolas Conrad Slough, 24, of Bel Alton, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Slough was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact PFC A. Fenlon #544 at 301-609-6227.