Four Juveniles Arrested and Released After Breaking Into Vehicles and Foot Chase

On Monday, June 24, 2024, at approximately 3:23 p.m., officers responded to the St. Charles Towne Center parking lot after receiving a report of four juveniles breaking into several cars.

Officers arrived in the parking lot, and the suspects immediately fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.

Further investigation found three vehicles had been broken into and damaged, and several tools used to enter the cars were recovered from the suspects.

The four juveniles – three 15-year-olds from Accokeek and a 14-year-old from Fort Washington – were arrested on-scene and charged via a Juvenile Offense Report with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, destruction of property, and other related crimes. All were later released to a parent.

“This is an outstanding example of a community member seeing something occurring and calling police immediately.

That information allowed the officers to quickly apprehend the suspects and prevent the theft of the owner’s cars and property,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Moats at 301-609-3282 ext. 0792.