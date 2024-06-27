One in Custody After Murder in North Beach, Police Investigating

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at approximately 9:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 9500 block of Sea Gull Court in North Beach, for the reported shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Police began rendering first-aid and reported CPR in progress.

Police located a suspect on foot in the area and took him into custody at gunpoint. The firearm used was recovered on the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and are investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.