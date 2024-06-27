UPDATE: County Police Make Quick Arrest After Murder in North Beach

UPDATE 6/27/2024: On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, shortly after 9 p.m., deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the 9500 block of Sea Gull Court in North Beach, for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies and EMS rendered first aid to the victim who was later pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed witnesses observed two adult males engaged in an altercation in the apartment complex parking lot at which point the suspect then fired a shot striking the victim.

Calvert deputies were able to quickly apprehend the suspect without further incident.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to please contact Detective M. Mudd at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected]. Please reference case # 24-49674.

Citizens may remain anonymous through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected].



