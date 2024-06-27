UPDATE: North Beach Murder Caught on Video – Suspect Claims Self Defense

UPDATE 6/27/2024 @ 12:00 pm: On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at approximately 9:25 P.M., a 911 call was received reporting a shooting incident on Sea Gull Court, in North Beach.

The caller informed authorities that a white male had been shot and was lying motionless on the ground. Multiple witnesses confirmed the incident, with one individual reporting that the altercation leading to the shooting had been captured on a Ring camera.

Upon arrival, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect, identified as Anthony Wayne Simpson Jr., 40 of Fredericksburg VA, at the scene. Simpson had informed the dispatcher during the initial call that he was the shooter and had placed the firearm, an Inter-Arms 9MM semi-auto handgun, unloaded, near the front steps of the residence.

The victim was identified as William Lee Hutcherson Jr., residing at the same address. Hutcherson was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced deceased by Fire and EMS upon their arrival.

According to statements from witnesses and surveillance footage, an argument had ensued between Hutcherson and Simpson in the parking lot of the residence. Initially, Hutcherson was in possession of the handgun, but during the altercation, Simpson gained control of the weapon and fired, fatally injuring Hutcherson

Simpson remained at the scene and awaited law enforcement’s arrival.

Hutcherson’s girlfriend reported that Hutcherson had called her earlier that evening to inform her that he was bringing a friend over to see their pit bulls. Upon hearing of the shooting, the girlfriend was alerted by neighbors and found Hutcherson lying injured outside their home. She identified Simpson as the friend who had accompanied Hutcherson. Simpson was taken into custody without incident by Corporal Norton of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. A detective met Simpson at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and conducted his recorded interview. Simpson invoked his right to counsel. During their conversation, Simpson made several spontaneous utterances regarding the murder: “I don’t even remember tonight,” he said. “All remember is getting chased down by a gun.” He added, “It’s just a gun in my face, what the f##k.” Simpson continued, “Messing with the dogs, man, messing with the dogs.” He then asked, “Is there any way | was going home tonight?” Towards the end of the discussion, Simpson inquired, “What actually happened? is he good or is he gone?”

Simpson was found to be a convicted felon, having been convicted of several counts of felony assault and use of a handgun in a crime of violence. He is prohibited from possessing any firearm.



Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to please contact Detective M. Mudd at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected]. Please reference case # 24-49674.

Citizens may remain anonymous through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected].

