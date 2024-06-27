Two Adults and Two Dogs Injured After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the of Chancellors Run Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with one adult female and two dogs in the Honda sedan.

Firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded with Engine 32, Rescue Squad 3, Rescue Engine 92, Chief 3 and Chief 9b with 16 personnel who worked to extricate the trapped female in under 15 minutes.

Firefighters removed the two dogs from the Honda sedan and placed them into a firetruck until the arrival of family/friends. Both dogs were later transported to an area animal hospital with injuries.

The operator of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital with various injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. The collision is under investigation.

This was the 16th call of service for our Bay District Volunteers between 6 and 7:00 p.m.

