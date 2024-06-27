Single Motorcyclist Suffers Minor Injuries After Crash During Thunderstorm in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 9:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcyclist suffering minor injuries to the lower-body after a minor crash which caused minor damage to the bike.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male patient to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded and assisted with traffic control and witness statements.

