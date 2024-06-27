No Injuries After Tree Falls Into Occupied Trailer in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at approximately 6:15 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to the 46000 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure collapse.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large tree had fallen into the single story single wide trailer that was occupied by three adults.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters evaluated the residence and determined it was unsafe after the large tree fell onto the residence and made the foundation unstable.

Firefighters secured power and utilities to the residence and advised the residents to contact SMECO and other resources to assist them.

This was the 5th call for Bay District within 16 minutes.

