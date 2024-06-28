How Hearing Aids Can Help You Live Longer

A new study indicated that regular use of hearing aids can reduce risk of early death by up to 24%. The USC Caruso Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery compared the lifespan of those who wear hearing aids regularly to those with untreated hearing loss, who never wear hearing aids. Anne Arundel County residents may wonder how this is the case, as hearing aids aren’t a magical pill, after all. But the patients at Anne Arundel Audiology are clearly benefiting from the use of hearing aids, noting how they feel safer and more steady when they wear their devices.

To understand why hearing aids increase lifespans, it’s important to share how untreated hearing loss is linked to other health problems. For example, withdrawing from social activities due to hearing difficulties results in self-isolation, which eventually can lead to anxiety and depression. This same scenario is true for cognitive decline; as people disengage from conversation, they are not stimulating the brain and it can atrophy more quickly, resulting in faster onset or progression of dementia. People with depression or dementia are known to have shorter-than-average life expectancies. Wearing hearing aids reduces the risk of these conditions, therefore reducing the mortality associated with them. To fully benefit from the use of hearing aids mentally, emotionally, and physically, it is essential to wear them regularly, during all waking hours.

Another example includes the link between hearing loss and falls. Someone with untreated hearing loss loses spatial awareness when they cannot hear what is around them, and they use more of their cognitive resources to identify environmental sounds. This means the brain has less energy to focus on things like postural balance, which would prevent falling. By restoring the ability to hear environmental sounds through the consistent use of hearing aids, the wearer is able to use more of their brain’s resources to stay balanced. As falls are the top cause of injury death in people over 65 years old, it is crucial to explore all possible avenues to prevent them, including hearing aids.

Anne Arundel Audiology clinicians have seen firsthand the instant engagement a new wearer has the first time they put on a set of hearing aids. The patient’s face lights up when they realize they can follow every word, and it’s truly rewarding to know they can now participate in conversations with friends, family, and their doctors more comfortably. Our patients at Anne Arundel Audiology regularly comment about what they didn’t realize they had been missing, such as the sound of the rain falling, their small grandchildren’s soft voices, or the sound of their cat’s meows. Hearing aids not only provide more safety for patients, but they also bring back the small joys of sound that life has to offer.

Dr. Britney Ometz is the owner of Anne Arundel Audiology, located in Glen Burnie, MD. She earned her Bachelor degree at Towson University and her Master’s and doctoral degrees from The University of Tennessee Health Science Center. She spent her final year in her externship at the Washington D.C. VA Medical Center, followed by work in private practice and otolaryngologist (ENT) settings in the beginning of her career. She started her own clinic because she wanted to create a system of thorough, patient-centered care, so she can guide patients through their best hearing healthcare decisions.