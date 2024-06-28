Twin Beaches Fireworks in Calvert County – Traffic Plan for July 3, 2024

On July 3rd, 2024, view fireworks from the Boardwalk! On Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at approximately 7:30pm – Fireworks by Chesapeake Beach. Call 301-855-8398 for more information.

The traffic plan is set up to eliminate all left-hand turns on a portion of Route 261 going through the Twin Beaches, eliminating the need to stop traffic randomly and enabling traffic to flow with minimal stopping.

The centerline of Route 261 will be blocked with delineation devices that will prohibit vehicles from making U-turns.

Traffic north of Route 260 along Route 261 on the east side of Route 261 must make right turns and exit left on 5th Street to Boyd’s Turn Road to Route 260. Traffic on the west side of Route 261 must make a right turn and exit on 27th Street to G Street to Route 260. T

raffic south of Route 260 along Route 261 on the east side of Route 261 must make a right turn and must turn left onto Route 260. Traffic on the west side of Route 261 must turn right and continue along Route 261 to Summer City Blvd or continue south to Ponds Wood Road and proceed to Maryland Route 4.

The above traffic plan will be instituted around the time of the start of Fireworks.

There will be deputies posted at all intersections with heavy traffic flow to ensure compliance with the traffic flow plan. #NorthBeach #ChesapeakeBeach #Fireworks