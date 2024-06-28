Firefighters Rescue Dog and Groundhog Trapped in Well Underneath Lexington Park Residence

On Friday, June 28, 2024, at approximately 9:19 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Animal Control responded to a residence located in the 19000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported animal rescue.

The 911 caller reported a dog and possible groundhog or racoon, were both trapped in a well which was located underneath of a residence.

Bay District volunteers responded with Squad 3, Engine 32 and Chief 3 staffed with 10 personnel. Crews arrived on the scene to find the residence owners were in the process of renovations on the residence when they discovered an open well underneath of the house. In the process of filling the well, a dog and groundhog was located trapped within the well which was approximately 15 feet deep.

Police responded to the scene to assist as the homeowner and dog owner were discussing who would pay for the damages, as firefighters could only access the well by cutting the floor of the newly renovated residence open.

A large section of flooring was cut and removed, with firefighters then utilizing a 17 foot ladder, a rope system, along with Animal Control equipment so one firefighter could safely enter the well and remove the groundhog.

The groundhog was taken into the care of the St. Mary’s County Animal Control with unknown injuries.

The firefighter re-entered the well to safely remove the trapped dog which was placed into the custody of its owner, with vets being placed on standby due to its injuries.

Both animals were rescued in under 1 hour and 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the homeowner stated the newly discovered well will be getting filled and sealed, with the floor, crawlspace and damage sustained to residence being fixed on their own arrangements.

