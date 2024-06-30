One Injured, One Transported to Trauma Center After Crash with Vehicle on Fire in California

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Wildewood Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one Corvette into the guardrail and fully engulfed in flames.

13 firefighters from the Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated four total patients and obtained two care refusal forms on the scene.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The second patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

All photos belong to and taken by ScanMD.org

