Fourth at the Wharf in Leonardtown! Thursday, July 4th, 2024

Join us at the Leonardtown Wharf for an afternoon of contests, activities, yard games, tasty food, and a FREE live concert featuring Midnight Sunsets!

This special event is brought to you by the Town of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association, and with the support of our generous sponsors, Jimmy Hayden of RE/MAX 100, Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home, Town Market, and Earthwise Pet. Tasty eats, treats, and beverages available for purchase.

In addition to the concert, enjoy fun activities including a watermelon eating contest, dog parade, crab derby, ping pong, chess games, yard games and more!

Come by water or land – Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy live music, sample award-winning wine from Port of Leonardtown Winery, purchase beer from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department tent, snack on popcorn from Crabby Kettle Corn, and cool down with sweet treats from Frog Town Ice Cream.

Vendors & Activities 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Crab Derby 3:15 p.m.

Strut Your Mutt: Dog Parade 4 p.m.

Watermelon Eating Contest 4:30 p.m.

Concert: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

This FREE event is open to the public. Save for later or send to your friends and family! Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Parking is available at:

Leonardtown Wharf (limited parking)

Leonardtown Square

Alice in Leonardtown Parking Lot (on Park Ave, across from the Good Earth Food Store)

Courthouse Parking Lot

Parking Lot behind the Front Porch

Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home Lot (on Lawrence Ave)

Leonardtown Overflow Parking Lot (on Lawrence Ave across from Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home)

The Leonardtown Trolley is running from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. bringing attendees to/from the Wharf and will stop in the Square at:

Washington Street @ Courthouse Drive (next to the Courthouse)

Washington Street @ Shadrick Street (next to Front Porch)

Lawrence Avenue @ Fenwick Street (next to Leonardtown Overflow Lot/Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home

For more information please visit, www.visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownmusicfest contact [email protected] or call 301-475-9791

