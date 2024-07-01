Historic St. Mary’s City July 2024 Programs and Events!

July Programs in Historic St. Mary’s City moves to summer hours on July 3,Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

July 4. Senior Thursdays – Senior Thursdays will be a free day that is offered every first Thursday every month for seniors 65 & older

July 10—12. Summer Adventure Day Workshops

Summer is the time for fun and adventure. HSMC offers a great outdoor environment for creative learning. Join us for our summer workshops; designed for kids with curious minds who want to learn a new skill.

All workshops’ sessions: 9:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m., event is rain or shine.

Space is limited – preregistration with full payment is required. Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372

Pick an outdoor adventure and create your own special day!

Wednesday, July 10. Sail into STEM!, 9:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m., for ages 10- 14

Join the waterfront staff for a morning full of fun, hands-on activities that demonstrate the science, mechanics, and mathematics involved in sailing a tall ship. Participants will experiment with concepts such as buoyancy, draught, windage, and more! They may even find themselves setting and maneuvering Maryland Dove’s sails while the ship remains dockside (weather permitting).

$25 / HSMC Members $15

Space is limited – preregistration with full payment required.

Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371



9:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m., for Ages 7 – 12

Spend a morning at the Godiah Spray plantation for this fabric-focused workshop. Analyze and discuss with site staff the different types of outfits worn by 17th-century Europeans and learn what different fabrics and accessories could reveal about a person.

This discussion will be followed with dyeing, sewing, and embroidery activities, revealing just how much work would go into the construction of a 1600s wardrobe.

$25 / HSMC Members $15

Space is limited – preregistration with full payment required. Info / Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371

Friday, July 12. Basket Weaving from 9:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m., for ages 7-12

Put your resourcefulness to the test with this basket-weaving workshop at the Woodland Indian Hamlet. Explore the area to find plants and natural materials that are suitable for the size and shape basket you envision.

As you practice your weaving skills and construct your basket, discuss with staff what materials are working well and what materials may have been used by the Yaocomaco for hundreds of years.

$25 / HSMC Members $15

Space is limited – preregistration with full payment required. For more Info / to Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371

July 14. Sunday Family Fun Day— Breakfast with the Animals from 10:30 am.—11:30 a.m., at the Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation. 47621 Old Cove Road. Lexington Park, MD (GPS)/

Share your morning with the plantation staff and help them feed the animals. After feeding the cows, chickens, and pigs, enjoy a guided tour of the area.

This program will also take place on July 28 and August 4

Space is limited – pre-registration with full payment is required.

Register: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372

July 16-21. Teacher Appreciation Week from 10:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m., Teacher Appreciation Week is our way of saying “thank you”!

Current educators and one guest receive free admission.

Teachers must show official school identification to receive free admission. Info: email [email protected]; 301-994-4371 / 301-994-4372

