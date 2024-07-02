Historic St. Mary’s City River Concert and Fireworks on July 5th, 2024

A Southern Maryland tradition, this family-friendly music festival, and winner of two Governor’s Awards for Arts, Tourism, and Community Economic Development will again be held on the St. Mary’s College Townhouse Green every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (grounds opening at 5 p.m.) from June 21 through July 19.

Fireworks (weather permitting) will follow the Friday, July 5th performance!

It’s a John Williams 4th, plus 1812 & FIREWORKS!!

The River Concert Series and the appearances of The Chesapeake Orchestra are made possible by the generous contributions of sponsors, individual donations, The Maryland State Arts Council, The St. Mary’s County Arts Council and Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

Food and beverages, provided by local vendors, will be available for purchase on location. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own refreshments, blankets, and chairs. Pets are not allowed at the River Concerts.

Concerts are FREE of charge and open to the public.