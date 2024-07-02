Deputy Hendrickson Named Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Quarter

Sheriff Ricky Cox and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Deputy First Class (DFC) Hendrickson has been awarded Deputy of the Quarter.

His dedication, hard work, and outstanding performance have significantly contributed to the safety and well-being of our community. DFC Hendrickson’s exceptional achievements during this period exemplify his commitment to excellence in law enforcement. His proactive approach to traffic enforcement has significantly enhanced road safety in our community.

By conducting a high number of traffic stops and issuing numerous citations and warnings, he has played a crucial role in deterring dangerous driving behaviors and reducing traffic-related incidents.

DFC Hendrickson and his K9 partner have been instrumental in detecting illegal substances and preventing their distribution. DFC Hendrickson’s performance from April to June exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding law enforcement officer.

His exceptional performance during the past quarter reflects his professionalism, skill, and dedication to duty. We are proud to have him as part of our team and are confident that he will continue to serve with distinction. His commitment, proactive approach, and exemplary execution of duties have earned him the well-deserved title of ‘Deputy of the Quarter’.

