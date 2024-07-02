Town of Chesapeake Beach Fireworks Display POSTPONED Due to Expected Wind/Weather

The Town of Chesapeake Beach Fireworks Display scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2024, is postponed due to the expected high wind gusts and wave action in the Chesapeake Bay, Wednesday evening.

While the decision is difficult, it is imperative to ensure that the Town can provide a safe display for both our spectators and the crew aboard the vessels required to transport the Town’s display of over 9,000 pyrotechnic shells for launch.

A rescheduled date is set for Saturday July 6, 2024, the Town has added an additional weather delay date of Sunday July 7, 2024 to ensure the display can occur even if conditions are poor on Saturday. Read more here: