Teen Flown Out After Traumatic Injuries in Tall Timbers

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at approximately 2:34 p.m., fire and emergency medical services responded to the 18000 block of River Road in Tall Timbers, for the traumatic injuries with one patient in the water.

Firefighters from Second District and Ridge were dispatched for boats due to reports of the patient being in the water.

911 callers reported an 18-year-old female suffered an arm injury after attempting to get out of the water, with bystanders reportedly holding the subject above the water due to her possibly going unconscious.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find the patient had been removed from the water by citizens and was conscious and alert.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the Piney Point Elementary School and transported the teen victim to the UM Capital Region Medical Center.