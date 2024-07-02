Maryland State Police Ready Increased Highway Enforcement For A Safer Independence Day

Maryland State Police beginning Wednesday will increase enforcement efforts on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving through the July 4th holiday weekend.

State troopers from all 23 barracks across Maryland will conduct saturation patrols from Wednesday to Monday. Increased enforcement efforts are funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team—a specialized unit trained to identify impaired drivers—will also work to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatalities. The SPIDRE Team is funded by a grant from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

Maryland State Police safety initiatives are focused on preventing dangerous driving behaviors and to save lives. Initiatives can include partnering with allied law enforcement and state agencies to provide enforcement and community outreach via social. Among the planned initiatives:

Eastern Region: Troopers from the Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne and Salisbury barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement on major routes including 50, 13, 413 and work zones.

Central Region: Troopers from the College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo and Westminster barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement on interstates 495, 70 and 695. The Rockville Barrack will also partner with Montgomery County Police to conduct a DUI checkpoint on Friday along MD Route 650.

Western Region: Troopers from the Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown and McHenry barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement in areas known to have a higher number of traffic-related incidents including interstates 68, 70 and Route 219.

Northern Region: Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway and North East barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement along areas known to have a higher number of impaired driving crashes and throughout the Harford and Cecil counties. This includes routes 22, 24, 40, 1 and 213.

Southern Region: Troopers from the Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement along Route 50 and interstates 695, 97 and throughout state roads in their respective counties.

Troopers from the Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick barracks will conduct high-visibility enforcement along Route 50 and interstates 695, 97 and throughout state roads in their respective counties. If you are attending a Fourth of July event: Designate a sober driver. Give that person your car keys. Avoid drinking if you are planning to drive. Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service. Do not let friends drive if you think they are impaired. Call the police if you see someone who you believe is driving impaired. Always buckle up. Do not text, drive distracted or use a cellphone that is not hands-free. If you are hosting a Fourth of July event: Remember that you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired driving crash. Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are available. Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available. Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking about driving impaired.

