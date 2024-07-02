PG County Woman Released Same Day After Impaired Driving, Assault, and Hit and Run Involving Police Cars in Charles County

On Saturday, June 30, 2024, at 2:05 a.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of a hit and run crash.

While officers were on the scene, the driver of the striking vehicle was observed in the parking lot.

Officers attempted to contact the driver, but she fled. As officers attempted to stop her and prevent her from leaving the mall parking lot, the driver collided with two patrol cars, injuring one officer.

The driver continued to flee, left the parking lot, and fled to Billingsley Road where she stopped.

The driver, LaTanya Lisa Lee, age 31, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested without further incident and charged with assault, fleeing and eluding, negligent driving, driving while impaired, and other related offenses.

Lee was released from the Charles County Detention Center on June 30 on an unsecured $3,500 bond.

PFC Karopchinsky is investigating.