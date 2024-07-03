Owners of Hill’s Country-Store Announce Closing of Store on September 29, 2024

Hill’s Country-Store owners announced on Monday, July 1st, 2024, they plan to close the store this September.

“It is with Great Sadness to inform you all that David & I have decided to close Hill’s Store Come Sunday September 29. Our plans are to get through the horseshoe season.

This has been a hard decision but feel it is best for us to do for ourselves & family.

We have enjoyed our last 11.5 years here and have made so many amazing friends and we have the Best Customers.

At this time we have no plans for the space but we are up for entertaining leasing the area that we have.

If you are Interested in leasing please reach out to David or myself and please serious inquiries only.

Please do not bombard our staff with questions; if you have any feel free to ask us personally.

Please Also be on the lookout for job opportunities for our staff members ( this effects them as much as us) Thank you for supporting our business we truly appreciate everyone!”