Two Suspects Dead, One Injured After High Speed Chase Through Maryland and Washington D.C., Ends in Fiery Crash

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at approximately 12:15 p.m., police in Prince George’s County responded to a Wells Fargo ATM located in the 7700 block of Landover Road, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene to find the male victim was approached by three suspects with one reportedly armed with a firearm and attempted to rob him.

The victim stated he fought the suspects and suffered minor injuries while doing so, before all three suspects entered a white BMW and fled the scene. Police recovered a firearm magazine and other evidence on the scene along with video which showed the suspects and vehicle.

Police from Prince George’s County alerted nearby agencies and around 12:25 p.m., an Anne Arundel County Police Officer located the vehicle on Route 50 and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not pull over and proceeded to flee at a high rate of speed while leaving Anne Arundel County and re-entering Prince George’s County.



Due to the suspects being involved in an violent armed crime, police continued the chase. Dispatchers relayed information to Anne Arundel and PG County officers the same described suspects and white BMW were also suspects in previous armed robberies and felony crimes committed in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County.

Police chased the suspects into Prince George’s County, then into the District of Columbia before coming back into PG County.

The suspects crashed into a large tree at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Southern Ave SE & Pennsylvania Ave SE., at the Maryland/ D.C. line.

Two suspects were ejected from the vehicle which burst into flames upon impact and split the car into multiple different pieces. These two suspects were declared deceased on the scene, the third suspect was placed into custody and transported with injuries. He was conscious and talking to First Responders.

The Maryland State Police, U.S. Park Police, Prince George’s County Police Department, Metropolitan Police Department, and Anne Arundel County Police Departments are investigating.

Suspects were reportedly involved in previous robbery on July 1st, 2024, in the 10600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Hwy, Bowie. Police advised the suspects were “Bank jugging” or simply “jugging” which refers to a scheme in which an offender or group follows bank customers suspected of having large quantities of cash as they leave banks or other financial institutions.

Police recovered a one firearm that suspects threw from the vehicle during the police chase. Officers also recovered a firearm magazine at the scene of the attempted armed robbery on Landover Road.

