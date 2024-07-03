Charlotte Hall Woman Arrested After Stealing Thousands of Dollars of Jewely from Walmart in St. Mary’s County

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, at approximately 6:35 P.M., police responded to the Walmart located in California, MD for a trespassing complaint.

Upon arrival, they made contact with the manager who advised there was a woman in the jewelry section, attempting to break into the locked jewelry display cases.

Police observed a woman attempting to wedge a wire stripper into the door of a locked jewelry display case attempting to pry the door open until they confronted her.

Police were able to identify the woman as Jessie R Colburn, 37, of, Charlotte Hall. When police approached Colburn and confronted her about what she was doing with the case, she attempted to act as if she was trying to reattach a security wire that wraps around the display case. Colburn stated the cord was hanging off the display and she had tripped over it prior to their arrival.

After gathering information her information, she was escorted to the loss prevention office and she was questioned about a previous incident, which occurred on June 23rd at the same location.

While Colburn was being questioned, police were able to watch the security camera footage and observed her attempt to gain access to two locked display cases using the wire strippers. Police asked Colburn if she had any stolen property in her purse and she stated she does but it was from a separate incident and not from today.

A search of Colburn’s purse revealed seven pieces of jewelry. The Walmart manager advised the jewelry was from Walmart and the total value of the recovered stolen jewelry was approximately $596.00.

While searching Colburn’s purse police found the following items, one metal smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine, one plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine, one plastic container containing suspected crack cocaine, eight pink oval pills of suspected alprazolam, and ten individual suboxone (buprenorphine) wrappers.

Colburn was placed under arrest

On Sunday, June 23rd, at approximately 10:55 P.M., police responded to the Walmart located in California, MD for the report of the theft.

The investigation revealed a female subject had tampered with a lock on a jewelry display case in order to gain entry into the case. The female was then approached by a Walmart employee while she was actively taking merchandise from the case and concealing multiple items in her purse, as the employee approached the woman, she left store without paying for any of the merchandise.

A loss prevention officer took inventory of the jewelry case and discovered approximately $2,000.00 worth of jewelry was taken from the store including various necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Walmart provided police with camera footage of the theft and photographs of the subject.

On Sunday, June 30, 2024 police were called to report the female subject was back in the store.

Police questioned Colburn about the incident that occurred on June 23rd, and at first, she denied any involvement, however after showing her the picture of her in the store, she stated she was there and said all the jewelry was now gone and unable to be returned, as well as stating she is going through hard times.

Colburn admitted to having stolen property in her purse. Police searched Colburn’s purse and found various earrings and necklaces. A Walmart employee confirmed the items belonged to Walmart.

Colburn was charged with the following:

CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

BURGLARY-4TH DEGREE THEFT

BURGLARY-4TH DEGREE/TOOLS

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

CDS: POSS PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,000

THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500

THEFT LESS THAN $100.00