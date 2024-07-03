Calvert County Government Announces 2024 Independence Day Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in observance of Independence Day.

In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

Thursday, July 4. Calvert County’s senior centers will be closed, and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Thursday, July 4. Meal delivery is scheduled to resume on July 5.

There will be no county bus service on Thursday, July 4. Regular service will resume on Friday, July 5. Bus service is fare free as of July 1, 2024.

Calvert Library locations will be closed Thursday, July 4, and will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday, July 5. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Thursday, July 4.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be open on Thursday, July 4, and will be closing at 3 p.m.

410-535-3491. All community centers will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Thursday, July 4, and will be closing at 4 p.m.

All recreation parks, including Dunkirk District Park, Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park, will be open with normal hours on Thursday, July 4.

Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation on Thursday, July 4. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Sanctuary remains closed due to fire damage; however the trails are open. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, Cove Point Pool and Kings Landing Pool will be closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

Breezy Point Beach will be open with extended holiday hours on Thursday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

