Charles County Government July 2024 Holiday Schedule

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of July:

Thursday, July 4 (Independence Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville will be closed.

The Charles County Landfill, Piney Church Road Mulch Facility, and all recycling centers will be closed.

Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week, Friday, July 5 through Saturday, July 6.

Crain Memorial Welcome Center and Stagg Hall will be open and operating.

Nanjemoy Community Center and all senior centers will be closed

VanGO services will not be operating.

Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics & Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center, and all school-based community centers are closed.

All pools will be open noon – 5 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, North Point, and Thomas Stone High Schools). With $2 admissions.

Friday, July 5

All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville will be closed.

The Charles County Landfill & Recycling Center, the Pisgah Recycling Center, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will be open.

Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day from Friday, July 5, through Saturday, July 6.

Crain Memorial Welcome Center and Stagg Hall will be open and operating.

Nanjemoy Community Center and all senior centers will be closed.

VanGO services will operate full weekday service.

Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics & Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center, and all school-based community centers are closed.

All school-based community centers and the Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center will operate summer camps as scheduled.

Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center and all school-based community centers are closed.

All pools will be open from 1 – 5 p.m.for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, North Point, and Thomas Stone High Schools).

This schedule is subject to change. For more information on county operating schedules, click here.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status

Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org

Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.