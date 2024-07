NAS Patuxent River will observe holiday routine July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. Pax River’s Gate 1 will be open 24/7, while Gates 2 and 3 will be closed that day.

Pax River will observe a modified holiday routine for July 5; Gate 1 remains open 24/7, Gate 2 will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Gate 3 will be closed July 5.

The Visitor Control Center/Pass and ID Office will be closed July 4 and 5.