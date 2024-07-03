St. Mary’s County Government Independence Day Operations 2024

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in observance of Independence Day. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The July 4 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

Department of Recreation & Parks indoor programs and facilities

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

The Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The following SMCG operations will be open on July 4:

Great Mills Pool (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Wicomico Shores Golf Course (closing at noon) and the Riverview Restaurant (closing at 6 p.m.)

Elms Beach, Myrtle Point & Snow Hill waterfront parks (8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Splash Pad at Nicolet Park (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

SMCG’s Department of Emergency Services urges community members to celebrate the holiday safely and responsibly. Remember, only gold-labeled sparklers, novelty items (snap pops), and ground-based sparkler devices are permitted in approved Maryland counties.

We strongly advise residents to leave fireworks to the professionals and to take advantage of one of the many public fireworks displays available in St. Mary’s County. More information on local events is available at www.visitstmarysmd.com/events.

Additional information on firework regulations and safety are available from the Maryland State Fire Marshal and Maryland State Police at: mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/ExplosivesandFireworks.aspx