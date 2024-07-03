St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Releases 2024-2029 Strategic Plan

St. Mary’s County Government’s (SMCG) Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is pleased to share its 2024-2029 Strategic Plan with the public.

This plan, approved by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County on June 25, 2024, outlines the department’s goals and objectives through 2029.

The 22-page document provides an overview of the department’s five administrative divisions and their roles in serving the community to advance the mission of R&P and SMCG. It details the planning process, goals, and action items, and how R&P will ensure proper implementation, accountability, and regular reviews to keep the public informed about progress.

We invite all residents to read the plan to learn more about the services offered at our 8 recreation facilities, 23 parks, 18 playgrounds, 15 public landings, the Three Notch bike trail, 4 museums, and Wicomico Shores Golf Course.

You can read the full Strategic Plan online at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate/strategicplan. Or watch a short video on it at: https://youtu.be/-059A_r2_l0.

For more information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks at 301-475-4200 or visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate. Follow R&P on social media for updates at: Instagram.com/stmarysrecandparks and Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.