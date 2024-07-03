Eleven of 12 St. Mary’s County Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks

On June 25, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks.

The covert compliance checks involved using an underage Sheriff’s Office Confidential Informant (CI). The CI is 18 years of age and was wearing athletic pants and a shirt and was informed to enter the restaurant or retail store and retrieve or order an alcoholic beverage from the business location to check the licensed establishment’s underage compliance.

The CI was accompanied by Sergeant Robert Merritt of the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division; Sgt. Merritt was also wearing civilian attire.

Twelve businesses were visited, and 11 were found to be following Maryland law. One business failed to ask for identification and/or corroborate the CI’s age, and the CI was illegally served an alcoholic beverage.

The following businesses asked for identification from the underage individual:

Fiesta Café: 28255 Three Notch Rd. #2, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Heavy Hitters Bar & Grill: 30125 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

Hole in the Wall: 24702 Sotterly Rd., Hollywood, MD 20636

Il Piccolo Morso: 22845 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD 20650

Korner Karryout: 27350 Three Notch Rd., Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Last Drop Country Bar: 23955 Mervell Dean Rd., Hollywood, MD 20636

Local 235: 25188 Three Notch Rd., Hollywood, MD 20636

Old Line Restaurant and Pub: 30080 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD

Snellman’s General Merchandise: 25201 Sotterly Rd., Hollywood, MD 20636

Toots: 23971 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636

Wicomico Shores Golf Course: 35794 Aviation Yacht Club Rd., Mechanicsville, MD 20659

The following business failed to ask for identification from the underage individual:

Noli’s: 26005 Point Lookout Road, Suite A, Leonardtown, MD 20650

The alcohol violation report was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.