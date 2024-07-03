Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Fugitive Case – Waldorf Man Wanted for Armed Robbery

Charles County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Anthony Kavon Brown, age 24, of Waldorf, who has active felony warrants for armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

After Brown’s initial arrest relating to the robbery, a judge released him from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring.

He violated the conditions of the monitoring and has not been seen since. Brown failed to appear in court on June 18 for the robbery charge at which time a Charles County Circuit Court judge issued a bench warrant for Brown’s arrest.

Brown is 5’9”, 120 lbs., and has multiple tattoos on his neck, face, and arms. He frequents Indian Head, Marbury, Newburg, and Waldorf and he has ties to Prince George’s County, St. Mary’s County, and Northern Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Pancotti at 240-619-9046.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to his arrest.

