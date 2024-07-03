Wildewood and Town Creek Fourth of July 2024 Parade Routes and Times!

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department is again participating in their annual Fourth of July Parade in Town Creek.

This year, they join the Wildewood subdivision in Magnolia Park for their 5th Annual Parade.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., on Primevere Drive and Lilliflora Drive. Apparatus will travel from Primevere Drive and Lilliflora Drive, right onto Sweetbay Street, left onto Yulan Street and then right onto Great Laurel Way.

The second parade will be in Town Creek at 11:00 a.m. Lineup will be at BAE Systems. Apparatus and full sized vehicles are using a new route for their turn around because the parade route was dangerously backed up in the past.

Turnaround plan for 2024 is as follows: Town Creek Drive, right on Rolling Road, left on E. Sunrise Road, left on Town Creek Drive. This will allow more time for inbound parade participants to clear the parade course before the outbound parade participants come back through.

