Lexington Park Man Arrested in Connection to June 2024 Shooting

During the early morning hours of July 3, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Davione Syheme Mason, 23, of Lexington Park, MD, on a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 46000 block of Flower Drive in Lexington Park.

The warrant was served by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division with assistance from the Emergency Services Team.

Detectives identified Mason as a suspect following a June 26, 2024, shooting incident in the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park.

No injuries were reported, but the investigation revealed a bullet hole in a nearby residence, and several shell casings were located at the scene.

Mason was charged in the arrest warrant with Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Reckless Endangerment for this incident.

The suspect was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he is currently being held pending a bond hearing.

