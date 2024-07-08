Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Distribution Scheduled for July 23, 2024

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to announce this year’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) distribution event, set to take place at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Eligible senior participants will receive a total of $50 on an electronic benefits (debit) card equipped with a QR code. These cards can be used in any dollar increment up to $50 at participating vendors. A limited number of cards are available and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. All funds must be redeemed by November 30, 2024.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the SFMNP, participants must meet the following criteria:

Be 60 years of age or older

Provide photo ID indicating proof of St. Mary’s County residency

Meet the income limits outlined below

Maryland 2024 SFMNP Income Limits

Household Size Annual Income 1 $27,861 2 $37,814 3 $47,767 4 $57,720

Proxy Designation

If a participant cannot attend the distribution event, a proxy may apply on their behalf. The following documentation is required on the day of distribution:

A completed and signed copy of the current SFMNP application by the senior participant

A copy of the senior participant’s residency ID

The proxy’s photo ID

Proxy forms are available for pick-up at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown. Please note that sending a proxy does not guarantee card receipt, as SFMNP cards are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the SFMNP Distribution, please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 1063.