Steven Munn Robey, 58, of Lexington Park, MD passed away June 18, 2024 at home.

He was born January 27, 1966 in Washington, D.C. to the late Joseph Munn Robey and Nellie Elizabeth Richards Robey.

Steven is a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland. Steven enjoyed working outside and with his hands. His skills of doing landscape work allowed him to meet new people and make long lasting friendships.

Steven is survived by his sisters Sandra Rae Edinger (Edward) of Mechanicsville, MD and Sharon Gallagher (Bill) of Beverly Hills, FL; and his girlfriend Rosabel Kennedy of Lexington Park, MD and many extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Robey and sister Debra Davis.

Steven’s celebration of life will be private per the family’s request.

