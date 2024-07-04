Elvy Curley of Chaptico, Maryland passed away Jun 19, 2024 with her loved ones by her side.

Elvy was daughter to the late Dora Johnson Lassiwe and TSgt Ermon Johnson. She was born in Bremen West Germany on August 8, 1947. Elvy traveled the world with her family adventuring Germany, the Philippines, Roswell New Mexico, and Charleston South Carolina where her father retired from the United States Air Force. Following high school Elvy worked as a telephone operator and met the love of her life John F. Curley. They married on June 28, 1969 and soon traveled to their new duty station, Honolulu Hawaii, and started their family.

Elvy continued her life as a military spouse, following John on his 32-year United States Navy career, traveling the United States, living in Hawaii, Washington, California, Virginia, Maine, and Maryland. Elvy and John were married 42 years until his death on August 7, 2011.

Elvy enjoyed shopping, crafting, reminiscing, and spending time with her family and was especially fond of her grandchildren. Elvy was a dog lover and doting wife to John. Elvy’s creativity led her to start a craft business “In the Country” creating miniature figurines which she and John sold at craft shows. Elvy had a wickedly spontaneous sense of humor that would unexpectedly leave her family in stitches. She had a deep love of her America, was a patriot, and very proud supporter of her family’s military service. She was also a staunch protector, provider of her family, and was quick to help in difficult times.

Elvy’s death was preceded by her husband John F. Curley, daughter Barbara La Rue, mother Dora Johnson, father Ermon Johnson, grandmother Else Hentschele.

Elvy is survived by her son, John Curley (Bonnie), sister Evelyn Cordina (Louis), daughter Valerie Walter (Stan), niece Isabella Cordina, nephew Evan Cordina, grandsons Michael Taddeo, Jack La Rue, Harrison La Rue, Michael Curley, Ben La Rue, step granddaughters Lindsey Reetz (Jeff) and Laura Taylor (Andrew) and 4 great grandchildren.

Elvy will be Laid-to-Rest with her Husband and Daughter at Arlington National Cemetery.

