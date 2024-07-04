It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Erica Christine Drinks, 52, of Lexington Park, Maryland on June 13, 2024. Erica was born on October 9, 1971, to the late Julian Lawrence Drinks and Rita Bragg Drinks Jones in Charles County, Maryland.

Erica graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 1989 and worked odd jobs to support herself and her family. She always said and believed that family comes first.

Erica was an imminent Dallas Cowboys fan and loved watching them on TV. She would get very competitive if your team was playing hers. She also liked to spend time by the water as it helped her to relax. She especially liked to have picnics by the water and enjoyed the company of family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending car shows and adored being in the company of animals, particularly huskies. She could never get enough.

Erica is preceded in death by her parents, Julian L. Drinks and Rita Jones, and her grandparents, Julian Leon and Maude Lillian Drinks and Otmer Bragg. She is also preceded in death by her Uncle Dwayne Bragg and Aunt Theresa Bragg.

Erica is survived by her children Christopher Espina of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Kandice Drinks of Newport News, VA., brother John Michael Drinks of Randleman, NC, sister Amanda Jones of Beaufort, SC, Uncles Ronald Drinks of Mechanicsville, MD, and Jeff Bragg of Indian Head, MD, three grandchildren and the fourth on the way. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

A Celebration of Life Service for Erica will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.