Judy Ann Tenney Altizer died at her home on June 29, 2024, at the age of 81.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Arthur “Blane” Altizer. She is survived by three daughters, Kara Small, Rebecca Towns (Gene), Kimberly Busch (Danny), and five grandchildren: Mitsuko Coulby (Andrew), Zachary Towns (Erin), Brianna Duvall (Colton), John Busch, and Benjamin Busch, and one great-granddaughter Cecelia Ann Coulby and one great-grandson, Ryder Vernon Coulby. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Tenney (Christine), and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Judy was born on January 22, 1943, in French Creek, WV, the daughter of Corbett Dane Tenney and Lois Marie Simons Tenney. Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Heidi Louise, and her brothers, James and Richard. Judy grew up and attended school in Buckhannon, WV and she graduated from Buckhannon-Upshur High School in 1960.

After high school graduation, Judy moved to Washington DC to work for the Federal Government. This is where she met her husband, Arthur “Blane” Altizer. Judy worked as a secretary for the Federal Government until their daughter Kara was born and then she stayed home to raise their 3 daughters until 1976 when she returned to work for the Census Bureau and then the Department of the Navy as an Intelligence Analyst. Upon retirement from the Department of the Navy, Judy stepped into her favorite role as “Grandma” and then “Great-Grandma!”

Judy will be buried at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, MD with a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mechanicsville, MD (https://mtzionmech.org)

or

Hospice of St. Mary’s (https://www.medstarhealth.org/locations/hospice-of-st-marys).

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.