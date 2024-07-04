Margaretha W. Harner, 86, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2024, at home with her family by her side. On October 13, 1937, Margaretha was born in Hockenheim, Germany to Ludwig and Margareta Keller.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Larry Harner of 65 years. The two were blessed with four children, Larry of Ocala, FL, Susan of West Chester, PA, Tina of McKeesport, PA and Robert.

Margaret enjoyed traveling, crocheting, gardening, and reading, but most of all spending time with her friends and family. Her days were filled with joy and laughter as she engaged in these activities that brought her immense happiness.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents and son, Robert. She is survived by her beloved husband, two children, brother Ludwig Keller of Hockenheim, Germany, grandchildren Neil, Rose-Angela, Elizabeth, Robert, and 3 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Margaret will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Graveside services will be held on July 5, 2024, at Hershey Cemetery, Hershey, PA at 1:00 PM.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.