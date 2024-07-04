Henry Ronald “Bud” Blanke, 79, of Hollywood, Maryland passed away peacefully on June 12, 2024, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, Maryland. He was surrounded by his loving family. Henry was a member of the Church of Christ.

Henry, affectionately called “Bud” all of his life, was born in Staton Island, New York on November 13th, 1944. He was the son and youngest child of the late Henry August Blanke and the late Regina Cecilia Blanke, of Englewood, Florida.

Bud was also predeceased by two brothers, George R. Blanke, John H. Blanke; three sisters, Joan Larsen, Millicent Brady and Carol Hand; one infant granddaughter, Jennifer Anne Blanke.

Bud is survived by his loving wife, Linda “Lin” Blanke of Hollywood, Maryland with whom he was married for over 58 years; two sons, James Ronald Blanke, (Christy) of Clayton, N.C., John Walter Blanke, (Lisa) of Clayton, N.C.; two grandchildren, Michael Sean Blanke, of Melbourne, Fla.; and Tiffany Rene Paunovic, (Alex) of Newland, N.C.

Bud is also survived by five great-grandsons, Owen Alexander Paunovic, John Isaac Paunovic, Charles Henry Paunovic, Samual James Paunovic, and William Jacob Paunovic, all from Newland, N.C.

Many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, are included in the family that he adored.

When Bud was 10 years old, in 1955, his father, who was a Lieutenant Detective in the New York Police Department, retired and Bud and his parents moved to Englewood, Florida. It was here Bud spent the remainder of his childhood years. He enjoyed swimming, boating in the creeks, walking on the white sandy beaches while looking for shells. After graduating from Venice High School, he joined the U.S. Navy.

After a year stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, Valparaiso, Florida, Bud was transferred to Patuxent Naval Air Station. It was during this time that Bud met, courted, and married his wife. “Lin”.

During his tour at “Pax River”, Bud’s first child, “Jimmy” was born at the naval air station hospital.

After his military time was completed, Bud and his family moved back to Florida and he started his employment at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Company in West Palm Beach. His first job there was repairing and maintaining Pratt and Whitney aircraft engines. While working for Pratt and Whitney, Bud was given the opportunity to receive formal schooling and training in the machining trade which he enjoyed learning. Bud’s second son, “Johnny” was born during this time in Pahokee, Florida.

After his employment for nine years with Pratt and Whitney, as a machinist, Bud was offered and accepted a position with NAWC, Patuxent River Naval Air Station, at Patuxent River, Maryland. He retired in August, 2010, after 40 years of civil service at the level of Model Maker.

Bud lived his life as a Christian man, husband, father, and grandfather. When he was living in Florida, at 27 years old, Bud accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized into the Church of Christ. He spent his life living to the best of his ability, the Christian values he had learned through the New Testament of scriptures in which he believed.

Bud enjoyed his retirement life. He always had a “project” in the works or he was learning about some “new thing” on the market. He loved science, and the History Channel. He loved working on his computer. Bud just loved learning. He loved life in general. HE enjoyed boating on the creeks or riding his motorcycle down abandoned paths in woods. He had a private pilot’s license so he loved flying over the landscape and islands of St. Mary’s County.

Bud loved the simple things of life the most. He loved mowing the lawn and smelling the freshly cut grass. He loved nature, tress, plants, and flowers. He loved wildlife and respected them and he loved domestic animals, especially dogs. Bud never missed a chance to reach down and smell the roses in his yard. Simple things to him were joy.

When his sons were young lads; Bud designed and made an outdoor, gasoline driven three car freight train, complete with tracks for them. It encompassed about one fourth of an acre in the back yard. He enlisted “Jimmy” to paint the engine, flat bed, and caboose. “Johnny” worked with his dad on fabricating and assembling the tracks and trestle. When the train rolled on the track; at certain intervals, a relay and the horn would blow the flatbed car was used to haul chickens around the yard and the chickens loved it. What memories Bud has left for his children!

Bud’s sons and grandchildren had many experiences with their “Pop” or G-pa” about projects they shared together in the garage or out in the back yard from overhauling car engines, building go carts, to camping stories. They have many stories with a lot of laughter and these precious memories will sustain them in Bud’s absence.

Bud was a shy and humble man. He was quick to help someone and slow to judge. He chose not to be materialistic or pretentious in any way. If Bud helped anyone, for whatever reason; he did it in silence. He fervently believed in the Holy word of Matthew Chap. 6:1-3.

Bud was slow to judge other people. He believed that every person on Earth has trials, tribulations, storms, fears, and problems that at some time, seem unsurmountable. Bud believed there was good in everybody and that we have to take the time to find it and spend less time in judging people.

At times, it may have seemed that Bud was a stern disciplinarian to his children and grandchildren. But he did this because he loved them and wanted them to learn Christian values or any other skills that he had learned over the years and wanted to share with them. He wanted his children to be prepared for adulthood and be prepared for marriage. Bud wanted his children to be able to support themselves, to support a family and to be productive citizens in our society.

He worked hard to support his family over the years and gave each of them a loving, secure home life. He always lived his life as a role model to them and to others.

Bud’s family has been truly blessed to have had Bud as the head of the house hold, supporter, mentor, teacher, and protector. His loved ones will forever miss his presence.

To Bud, we wish you “Fair Winds and Following Seas” until we meet you again in Paradise.

At Bud’s request, all services will be private.