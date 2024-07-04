Richard (Rick) LeRoy Solomon, Jr., 57,

Richard (Rick) LeRoy Solomon, Jr. of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2024. He was 57 years young. Rick was born in Lexington Park, Maryland on October 26, 1966. His parents are Richard Solomon, Sr. and Jackolyn Solomon. Rick also has a sister, Cindy Lucas.

In 1984, Rick graduated from Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. He was employed as a helicopter mechanic at Patuxent River Naval Air Station with Dyn Corp Aerospace from 1987 until 1997.

Rick was married to Karen (Roken) Solomon on March 7, 1992 for 24 years. They had three children; Zachary Solomon currently living in Red Lodge, MT, Casey Solomon-Morris from Mt. Hood Parkdale, OR, and Benjamin Solomon from Steamboat Springs, CO. Rick raised his family in Berkeley Springs, WV and was employed at Whitetail Ski Resort in Mercersburg, PA. He was involved with the community coaching football from PeeWee through high school, running the Biddy Buddy Basketball program for children grades K – 8, and leading the Morgan County Little League along with starting several travel baseball teams. One of Rick’s passion was sports and seeing the children succeed.

Rick moved to Wrightwood, CA on September 11, 2014 to work at Mountain High Ski Resort. He returned to Lexington Park, Maryland in September of 2021 after spending some time with his son, Ben, in Florida.

Rick is survived by his father and sister along with his children; Zack, Casey, and Ben. He will be missed.

Family will receive friends for Rick’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with service celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. The interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.