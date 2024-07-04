Leonard Francis Drury, 71, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away June 19, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, with his loving family at his side.

He was born November 11, 1952 in Charles County, MD to the late Bernard Joseph Drury, Sr. and Betty Ann Harding Drury.

Leonard is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1970 graduate of Chopticon High School. He was an avid fan of the Washington Commanders and Washington Nationals. He also enjoyed watching WWE. He enjoyed a close bond with his late mother, and loved the family Sunday fried chicken dinners. His other hobbies included playing 5 Crowns and Rummy and watching SciFi movies and shows, along with some comedies. He was always up for a good laugh. He was a member of Companions and Buddies for Singles (CABS).

Leonard is survived by his brother-in-law, John Fields of Mechanicsville, MD; his nieces and nephews: Jennifer Queen, Duane Drury, Brian Drury, and Adam Fields; his great nephew, Brayden Fields; great niece, Emma Soulsby; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Bernard “BJ” Drury, Jr., his sister, Cynthia Fields; and his nephew, Jason Drury.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Deacon Joseph Lloyd at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.

Memorial contributions in Leonard’s name may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o St. Mary’s County Department of Aging, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.